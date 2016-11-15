MemeoftheWeek: The Best Of The Obama-Biden 'BROTUS'

Editor's note: This story contains language that some may find offensive.

There's an old saying about the nation's capital (origin somewhat murky) — "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." But if you're President Obama, your Washington friend is your own vice president. President Obama and Vice President Biden have long been open about their friendship and respect for one another, so much so that the POTUS bromance has come to be known as a "BROTUS." And it's been memed.

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever. pic.twitter.com/uNsxouTKOO — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 4, 2016

In June, President Obama made a video where he went through tasks that required more time than registering to vote. One of his projects? Making a friendship bracelet for Joe Biden. Biden later tweeted a photo of the bracelet for his friend's birthday.

The pair also made a joint video where they did a lap around the White House as part of the first lady's Let's Move campaign.

And while there have always been fun memes of the dynamic duo ...

Obama: I have a meeting.



Biden: I have a meeting.



Obama: Stop copying me.



Biden: Stop copying me. pic.twitter.com/s0PrZIG4Vf — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) October 25, 2014

[Writing the State Of The Union]

OBAMA: So I'll say the state of the union is...

BIDEN: On fleek. Say it's on fleek. pic.twitter.com/5LLGvuRTha — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) January 21, 2015

... more recently, those memes have been focused on the recent election of Donald Trump.

Obama: "Joe, why are you still holding my hand?"

Biden: "I wanna freak Mike Pence out"

Obama: "But why?"

Biden: "Just roll with it" pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz — Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016

Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump

Obama: Why?

Joe: Because he bringing his own.

Obama: ???

Joe: HE'S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3 — Wout - The Hashtagonist (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016

Uncle Joe the troll. pic.twitter.com/dqZZOsyEpi — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 13, 2016

And finally, here's one that shows Biden warning his successor, Gov. Mike Pence, of his real responsibilities.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.