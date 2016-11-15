© 2020 WKSU
#MemeoftheWeek: The Best Of The Obama-Biden 'BROTUS'

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 15, 2016 at 12:19 PM EST
President Obama and Vice President Biden watch a basketball game in July 2012 in Washington, D.C.
Editor's note: This story contains language that some may find offensive.

There's an old saying about the nation's capital (origin somewhat murky) — "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." But if you're President Obama, your Washington friend is your own vice president. President Obama and Vice President Biden have long been open about their friendship and respect for one another, so much so that the POTUS bromance has come to be known as a "BROTUS." And it's been memed.

In June, President Obama made a video where he went through tasks that required more time than registering to vote. One of his projects? Making a friendship bracelet for Joe Biden. Biden later tweeted a photo of the bracelet for his friend's birthday.

The pair also made a joint video where they did a lap around the White House as part of the first lady's Let's Move campaign.

And while there have always been fun memes of the dynamic duo ...

... more recently, those memes have been focused on the recent election of Donald Trump.

And finally, here's one that shows Biden warning his successor, Gov. Mike Pence, of his real responsibilities.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
