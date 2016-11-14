Obama Holds First News Conference Since Election Of Trump

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Ahead of a trip overseas, President Obama is putting an optimistic face on the election of Donald Trump. Obama spoke at a news conference at the White House this afternoon. He said, Trump is ultimately pragmatic, not ideological - those his words. And he told reporters that Americans and foreign leaders should be reassured about Trump's commitment to American alliances.

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: In my conversation with the president-elect, he expressed a great interest in maintaining our core strategic relationships. And so one of the messages I will be able to deliver is his commitment to NATO and the Transatlantic Alliance.

President Obama was also asked about Trump's controversial appointment of Stephen Bannon as senior adviser, and he said Americans should be patient. On illegal immigration, though, the president did say he would urge Trump to continue DACA. That's the program that shields certain immigrants from deportation if they were brought to the U.S. as kids.

OBAMA: It is my strong belief that the majority of the American people would not want to see suddenly those kids have to start hiding again. And that's something that I will encourage the president-elect to look at.