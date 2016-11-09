What Donald Trump Plans To Do On His First Day In The White House

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Repealing Obamacare is just one of many things Donald Trump has promised to do on his first day in office. Here are a few more.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: On the first day of my term...

One day one...

On day one...

On my first day, we're going to immediately terminate every single unconstitutional executive order signed by President Obama.

(CHEERING)

TRUMP: We will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall.

Then I'm going to order a review of every single regulation issued over the last eight years. All needless, job-killing regulations will be canceled.

On day one, I'm going to begin swiftly removing criminal illegal immigrants from this country.

I will get rid of gun-free zones on schools. And you have to. And on military bases, my first day, it gets signed - OK? - my first day.

So it's going to be a very busy first day.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

That's President-elect Donald Trump speaking at various times throughout his campaign. His first day in office will be January 20. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.