2 Days Until Election Day: 2016 Presidential Campaign Highlights

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It has been a long, long campaign - 574 days of stump speeches, rallies, sound bites, debates and vitriol. As we push to the finish line, let's take a moment to rewind the tape and remember some of the moments that brought us to this place.

TED CRUZ: I am honored to stand with each and every one...

CARLY FIORINA: I'm Carly Fiorina, and I'm running for president.

MARCO RUBIO: First generation of Americans to inherit a country worse off than the one left for their parents.

JEB BUSH: In any language, my message will be an optimistic one.

DONALD TRUMP: We will make America great again. God bless you and good night.

BERNIE SANDERS: Establishment politics is just not good enough. We need bold changes. We need a political revolution.

HILLARY CLINTON: I want to be a president who takes care of the big problems and the problems that are affecting the people.

TRUMP: They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists.

CLINTON: I made a mistake using a private email.

TRUMP: That's for sure.

CLINTON: And if I had to do it over again, I would obviously do it different.

TRUMP: And I'm telling you, November 8, we better be careful because that election's going to be rigged.

CLINTON: Therefore, it's imperative that the bureau explain this issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay.