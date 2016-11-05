Beyoncé, Jay Z Join Clinton On Campaign Trail To Drive Up Minority Turnout

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Hillary Clinton's bringing out big-name celebrities to energize her Democratic base ahead of the election, like Beyonce who performed for Mrs. Clinton at a concert last night in Cleveland. NPR's Asma Khalid reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FORMATION")

BEYONCE: (Singing) OK, ladies, now let's get in formation 'cause I slay.

ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: Beyonce sang and danced to "Formation" in a polka-dotted pantsuit - the pantsuit of course because this was a Get Out the Vote rally for Hillary Clinton. Beyonce told the crowd she wants her daughter to grow up seeing a woman as president.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BEYONCE: We have to think about the future of our daughters, our sons and vote for someone who cares for them as much as we do. And that is why I'm with her.

(CHEERING)

KHALID: When Jay-Z took the mic, a screen flashed with an American flag with the words bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAY-Z: And this other guy - I don't have any ill will towards him but his conversation is divisive, and that's not an evolved soul to me, so he cannot be my president.

KHALID: Concerts like this are a direct attempt to reach black voters and young voters. Both groups were key to President Obama's victories.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HILLARY CLINTON: Well, we have unfinished business to do, more barriers to break and with your help, a glass ceiling to crack once and for all.

KHALID: Clinton went on a three-state tour yesterday to urban areas, also Detroit and Pittsburgh where she needs to drive up turnout. And she told voters to imagine a Donald Trump presidency and tried to relay a sense of urgency.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CLINTON: Sometimes the fate of the greatest nations comes down to single moments in time. This is one of those make-or-break moments for the United States. It is in your hands.

KHALID: And star power gives Clinton street cred, helps her sell that message. That's why tonight she'll be in Philly for a concert with Katy Perry. Asma Khalid, NPR News.