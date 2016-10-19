What Time The Last Presidential Debate Starts And More About The Showdown

9 p.m. ET (We know you were wondering).

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump debate Wednesday night for the last time before Election Day in Las Vegas.

Here's what else you need to know to get caught up ahead of the third and final debate:

Meet families in Washoe County, Nev. — one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in one of the most important swing states this year.

Here's our latest battleground map, which shows Hillary Clinton winning. And it's not even close.

And in an election that's had a lot of noise, here's where the candidates stand on the issues.

When the debate starts, you can watch follow our live fact check or watch the debate at . And Thursday morning, look for a new podcast from the NPR Politics crew.

