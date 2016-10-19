What Time The Last Presidential Debate Starts And More About The Showdown
9 p.m. ET (We know you were wondering).
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump debate Wednesday night for the last time before Election Day in Las Vegas.
Here's what else you need to know to get caught up ahead of the third and final debate:
When the debate starts, you can watch follow our live fact check or watch the debate at . And Thursday morning, look for a new podcast from the NPR Politics crew.
