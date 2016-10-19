WATCH: On Russia, Trump Tells Clinton 'You're The Puppet'
During the final presidential debate, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump clashed over Russia.
Responding to a question about one of her speeches released by WikiLeaks, Clinton pivoted by saying Trump should disavow Russia. Trump responded by saying it would not be a bad thing if Russia and the United States got along and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no respect for Clinton.
"That's because he'd rather have a puppet as president," Clinton replied, sparking one of the fiercest confrontations during the debate thus far.
Here's the clip:
