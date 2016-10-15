Trump Is Gemini, Clinton Is Scorpio, What Astrologers Predict About This Match Up

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

James Buchanan was born on April 23. That makes him a Taurus, if you believe in that sort of thing, which our research people don't. But they looked it up for us, anyway.

An astrologer's convention's been going on this week. The International Society for Astrological Research has gathered hundreds of astrologers from around the world in Costa Mesa, Calif., where they're expected to make predictions about the presidential election, the global economy and many other urgent issues.

It turns out that Donald Trump is from Mars, according to Ray Merriman, the president of the society. Trump was born June 14, which makes him a Gemini. Hillary Clinton, born October 26, is a Scorpio. The two signs are not considered to be congenial.

Most of the predictions reported from the astrology conference say that they expect it to be a close election. Well, it's a lot easier just to look up at the stars and make predictions than it is to take all those messy polls.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: The final presidential debate is on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Live coverage will air on many NPR stations. And there will be live fact-checking at npr.org. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.