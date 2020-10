With around 50 days until Election Day, the NPR Politics team is back to discuss the top political news of this week. That includes Clinton's return to the campaign trail after taking a few days off due to pneumonia, Trump's visit to the Dr. Oz Show to discuss his health, and the candidates' plans on child care.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

