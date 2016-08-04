Clinton Touts Alternate Paths To Success, Trump Criticizes Payment To Iran

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

We're going to take a moment now to hear what the presidential candidates have had to say today. Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Nevada, and today she visited an electric cooperative in Las Vegas where she focused on getting people jobs even if they can't afford a college education.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HILLARY CLINTON: Now I'm going to fight to make college debt-free for everybody, but I want to make a very important point to me. And we made it at our convention last week, and I don't think we say it enough. I don't think that any of us say it enough. A four-year college degree should not be the only path to a good job with a good middle-class income.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Donald Trump is trying to keep the focus on a cash payment that the U.S. sent to Iran to clear a decades-old legal claim. The payment coincided with the release of American prisoners from Iran in January. Today the president denied the charge that this was a ransom payment. He said it was Iranian money that had been frozen for decades and that the payment was not a secret.

CORNISH: The administration announced the payment when it was made, But this week The Wall Street Journal revealed that it was paid in cash. Here's what Trump said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: I woke up yesterday, and I saw $400 million - different currencies - they probably don't want our currency - different currencies - $400 million being flown to Iran. I mean, folks, what's going on here? What's going on? What is going on? You see it. You don't believe it - 400 million in cash.

MCEVERS: That was Donald Trump speaking this afternoon at a rally in Portland, Maine. In the run up to the November election, we will be bringing you both candidates in their own words.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this introduction to this report, we say Hillary Clinton visited "an electric cooperative in Las Vegas." In fact, Mojave Electric is an electrical contracting firm.] Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.