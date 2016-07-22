During our time covering the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week, we asked pretty much everyone we met why they were supporting Donald Trump.

Here are some of their answers:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump? Listen • 0:55

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump? Listen • 1:09

Eyder Peralta / NPR Debbie Rocks, from Cleveland, says she believes in Trump's promise that he'll "make America great."

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump? Listen • 0:10

Eyder Peralta / NPR Anne Mazone, a Texas delegate, is a Republican through and through, so she is voting for the nominee.

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump? Listen • 1:32

Eyder Peralta / NPR Demetra De Monte, from Illinois, says Trump addresses her two main concerns: immigration and trade.

We Asked People At The RNC In Cleveland: Why Are You Voting For Trump? Listen • 0:17