Orlando Police Report A Break-In At Pulse Nightclub, A Month After The Massacre

Orlando police say a break-in occurred last night at the Pulse nightclub, where the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history occurred last month.

It happened "just hours after police released the business back to its owners," as Reuters reports.

According to the police report, "the suspect(s) had used a prying tool to force the plywood away from the screws that held it to the metal door frame." They then "used the prying tool and forced their way into the business." Another door also sustained damage, it says, and adds that the club's camera system was "not activated" during the break-in.

"Local law enforcement had been guarding the site since the June 12 attack" that killed at least 49 people, as Reuters reports. But police spokeswoman Michelle Guido tells Reuters that "the building was transferred back to its owners on Wednesday."

The report did not specify whether anything was stolen. Several portions of it were redacted.

"Since June 12, we have seen the worst and best of human behavior," the club's owner Barbara Poma says in a statement. Here's more:

"We are disappointed that someone felt compelled to violate the privacy of our beloved Pulse Night Club and the sacred place it has now become. We have faith in the Orlando Police Department and its' investigation of this break-in. The club will continue to remain closed to the public as we work to plan the future of Pulse."

As NPR's Cheryl Corley reported, the deadly shooting by gunman Omar Mateen happened during Latin Night. And two weeks after the massacre, the club again hosted Latin Night, as Cheryl described:

"The dance floor this night was a restaurant's parking lot about two miles away from the nightclub. There were flowers, rainbow flags, artwork and, of course, music and dance. But this was a night of remembrance, a fundraiser and a determined celebration."

