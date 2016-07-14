Emmys Give Big Nods To 'Game Of Thrones,' 'Veep' And 'Lemonade'

The 2016 Emmy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning in Los Angeles. The full list of nominations is here.

Although HBO's hit Veep received the most comedy nominations, the ABC show Black-ish was nominated in three top categories, including best comedy series and best lead actor and actress in a comedy series.

The show is in only its second season, and its star Anthony Anderson, who was nominated for best actor, was one of the presenters at the nomination ceremony this morning. When he heard his own name, he let out a breath of excitement.

Many of the people nominated this year for best actor or actress were also nominated last year. Among the newly recognized is Aziz Ansari, who is nominated this year for best actor in a comedy for his lead role in Master of None, which he also created. The show is nominated for best comedy.

Rami Malek, the star of Mr. Robot, is also a new nominee.

Beyoncé's short film/visual album/musical documentary art piece, Lemonade, which was released with her album of the same name and aired on HBO, is nominated for outstanding production design, picture editing, directing and outstanding variety special.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see Lemonade recognized as a film:

Also nominated in four documentary categories is He Named Me Malala, about young Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

Game of Thronesreceived 23 nominations, the most of any show. The FX show Fargoand mini-series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story were the next most nominated. Programs on Netflix received 54 nominations, including What Happened, Miss Simone?, the Netflix documentary about Nina Simone that is up for best documentary.

As for those who were not nominated, NPR's Andrew Limbong reports there were several notable snubs:

A show that ended this year, The Good Wife,which usually makes an appearance on these [Emmy] lists is nowhere to be found in the major categories.

Orange is the New Black got just one nomination, for casting.

The winners of one of television's most prestigious awards will be announced on Sept. 18.

