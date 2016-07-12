NPR Politics Lunchbox: Sanders Endorses Clinton, BLM Refuses RNC Protest Rules

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the Web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 5 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 12 daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?CBS and Twitter have teamed up in an attempt to live-stream both conventions. Twitter won't be the only ones trying to live-stream in Cleveland: Google and the GOP itself have announced plans for live-streaming with 360-degree views.

July 12, 2016

Today we talked about Hillary Clinton's potential vice presidential picks in 100 words, why third-party candidates aren't doing better in a race with the two most unpopular presumptive candidates in history, Clinton's problem with Bernie Sanders' key group: young voters, Sanders' endorsement of Clinton, the GOP continuing key debates on same-sex marriage and transgender rights for its party's platform, and Bill Clinton as a powerful first gentleman.

