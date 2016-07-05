NPR Politics Lunchbox: Clinton's 'Careless' Email Use, Fla.'s Growing Hispanic Vote

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 12 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 19 daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?Philadelphia has hosted the DNC twice before, in 1936 and 1948. At the 1936 convention, the party was torn in a fiery battle over a rule change that cut the power of Southern states in the Democratic party. The rule change opened the door to those states eventually turning to the GOP decades later.

July 5, 2016

This morning we talked about Sanders' platform fight on the Trans-Pacific Trade deal, the method to the madness of campaign emails, the 65 ways this election is "unprecedented," and how tradition seems to be winning over "glitz" at the upcoming Republican Convention.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.