NPR Politics Lunchbox: DIY Election Forecast, Frustrations With Clinton Emails

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 17 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 24 daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?Attending conventions is far from cheap, and for some delegates the surge in prices has forced them to turn to crowdfunding sites to help pay their way down to Philadelphia. Talking to DNC delegates, Vice News estimated the per-person cost between $3,000 to $8,000.

June 30, 2016

This morning we talked about an unscheduled meeting between U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch and former President Bill Clinton amid the Justice Department and FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, how conservative Christians are grappling with whether 'religious freedom' includes Muslims, and President Obama's meeting with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

