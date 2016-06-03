Politics Podcast: Trump University And Money To Vets Make It A Rough Week For Trump

The NPR Politics team is back with its roundup of political news, where they look ahead to the batch of primary states on June 7, a date that could lock up the Democratic nomination for Hillary Clinton.

The team also talks about Trump's rough week, as he deals with allegations against Trump University and his donations to various veterans groups.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Digital Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.