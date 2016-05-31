Generation Politics: 25-Year-Olds On The Experiences That Shaped Their Views

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks to a group of 25-year-old voters as part of a radio series exploring the generational differences between how 25, 45 and 65-year-olds think about politics. Having stood witness to the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal, the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, two wars, and an economic crash from a very young age, this group of 25-year-olds has seen a country going through hard times for most of their lives.

