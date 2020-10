The politics team is back with its weekly roundup of political news. The team discusses why we can now say officially that Trump is the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party, why we're still talking about Hillary Clinton's emails and why everything happening now goes straight back to the '90s.

On the podcast:

National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Congressional Reporter Susan Davis

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

