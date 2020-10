The politics team is back to discuss the state of the race on the GOP and Democratic side, and this time it's in front of a live studio audience. Listen along as your favorite political nerds talk about what happened this week in the campaign, look ahead to the conventions, and share their own stories from the campaign trail.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving

Congressional Reporter Susan Davis

White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.