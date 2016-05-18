Trump's List Of Possible Supreme Court Nominees Includes A Judge Who Mocked Trump

De facto Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has released the names of 11 people he would consider nominating to the Supreme Court should he be elected president.

Only one of them, as far as we know, has publicly called the candidate "Darth Trump."

"We'll rebuild the Death Star. It'll be amazing, believe me. And the rebels will pay for it."

—Darth Trump pic.twitter.com/y25LADg15J — Judge Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 8, 2016

The list includes conservative federal and state judges, all "representative of the kind of constitutional principles I value," Trump said in a statement.

NPR's inimitable legal correspondent Nina Totenberg will be posting later Wednesday with a full analysis of the names on the list and what Trump might be signaling with those names.

In the meantime, we can all amuse ourselves with a look at one name in particular: Don Willett, a justice on Texas' Supreme Court and a champion tweeter.

Last year, he couldn't even bear to think about whom Trump might suggest for the highest court in the land.

Donald Trump haiku—



Who would the Donald

Name to #SCOTUS? The mind reels.

*weeps—can't finish tweet* pic.twitter.com/a326AP0mN1 — Judge Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) June 16, 2015

And now ... he's on the long list.

As multiple news organizations have noted, Willett has repeatedly mocked Trump on Twitter. (We first saw it on Vox; that piece cites eagle-eyed political reporters Betsy Woodruff and Jennifer Bendery.)

Low-energy Trump University has never made it to #MarchMadness. Or even to the #NIT. Sad! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DWcfJOZkPu — Judge Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) March 15, 2016

Willett is famously prolific and personable on Twitter. In 2014, an opinion writer for The New York Times spoke to Willett about his social media presence.

The judge described himself as "probably the most avid judicial tweeter in America — which is like being the tallest munchkin in Oz." He also said he "avoids partisan commentary," as the Times' Jesse Wegman put it.

Well. Maybe not completely.

Trump to "the evangelicals"—



"I'll be the best thing that's ever happened to them."



ps—Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/a1mGbY8a9p — Judge Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) March 9, 2016

Can't wait till Trump rips off his face Mission Impossible-style & reveals a laughing Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/LieabD35zb — Judge Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) August 27, 2015

Not all of his tweets about Trump are derogatory.

Fascinating look at Trump's rhetorical style—how he says what he says.



Short words & phrases that pop, not drone.http://t.co/CsbEzyt8fv — Judge Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) September 15, 2015

And of course, most of Willett's tweets have nothing to do with the apparent Republican nominee. They're about his family, his everyday life, Star Wars, the legal world ... or general exhaustion with the 2016 campaign.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.