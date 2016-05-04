Politics Podcast: And Then There Was ... 1?

The politics team is back with a quick take to discuss the results of the Indiana primary. And although it's usually the primary winner who makes the headlines, this time around it was the loser. After losing Indiana, Sen. Ted Cruz suspended his campaign, clearing the way for Donald Trump to get the Republican nomination.

Also on the podcast, why Hillary Clinton is still the likely Democratic nominee even though she didn't win the Indiana primary.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

