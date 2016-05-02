Leicester City Soccer Club Ends Miracle Season With Premier League Title

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Let's say you wake up tomorrow and suddenly Iceland is a superpower. You might find that a little stunning, right?

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Well, that's the kind of shock English soccer fans have had all year watching the rise of Leicester City in the Premier League. They won their first championship today when second-place Tottenham Hotspur tied Chelsea.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Tottenham's title hopes perish at Stamford Bridge. Leicester City have fulfilled the most fantastical football fable in the history of English football. The fearless foxes have won the title for the first time in their 132-year history. Leicester City are the Premier League champions.

SIEGEL: That very happy sound comes courtesy of the NBC Sports Network. How amazing was this? Well, one U.K. oddsmaker gave Leicester City a 5,000 to 1 shot to win the title before the season started.

CORNISH: That same oddsmaker put the odds of Elvis still being alive at 2,500 to 1. Well, right now, social media is filled with Leicester City fans exploding with shock and joy. And the team itself, well, they were watching, too, at first quietly as you'll hear.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MEN: (Cheering).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THIS IS THE SEASON FOR US")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THIS IS THE SEASON FOR US")

LEICESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB: (Singing) This is the season for Leicester. This is the big one for us. We're playing great in front of every game, and we're not going to stop 'til we get back to the top where we belong.