Politics Podcast: Everything You Need To Know About Super Tuesday Listen • 21:30

The NPR Politics team is back with a special podcast devoted to all things Super Tuesday, the day when the most states and delegates are at stake in the 2016 presidential primary campaign. The team discusses which candidates need big wins to keep their campaigns afloat and predictions for what might happen after Super Tuesday.

On the podcast:

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

Campaign Reporter Scott Detrow

