© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump University: Lawsuit Alleges 'School For Success' Was A Scam

Published February 26, 2016 at 4:29 PM EST

In Thursday's Republican presidential debate, Marco Rubio attacked Donald Trump over what he called Trump's "fake school," an institution the businessman launched in 2005 to offer real estate investing seminars. Former students of Trump University have sued, saying they were scammed.

Michael Isikoff, chief investigative correspondent for Yahoo! News, talks with NPR's Robert Siegel about the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.