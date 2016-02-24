Dayton Opera To Present Verdi's Otello

Credit courtesy of Dayton Opera

This weekend marks a first for Dayton Opera as the company prepares its first ever presentation of Verdi's Otello. Dayton Opera artistic director Thomas Bankston joined WYSO's Niki Dakota in the studio to talk about the production, and Kasia Borowiec performed an aria from the opera live in the studio.

Dayton Opera will perform Otello on Friday, February 26th and Sunday, February 28th at the Schuster Center. More information at: http://daytonperformingarts.org/

