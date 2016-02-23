Judge Sets Competency Hearing For Ohio Man Charged In Plot

The man most seriously hurt in a machete attack at an Ohio restaurant has been released from a hospital.

Musician Bill Foley was among four people injured in the dinnertime attack Feb. 11 at Nazareth Restaurant and Deli in Columbus. The attacker fled and was later fatally shot by police.

Foley tells WCMH-TV he was repeatedly sliced when he jumped on the attacker and tried to hold him down.

He tells The Columbus Dispatch he plans to again visit the restaurant when it reopens. Foley says: "I refuse to be terrified."

Authorities say the attacker, 30-year-old Mohamed Barry, was from the West African nation of Guinea. They haven't released details about him or a possible motive.

A local terrorism task force and the FBI have been involved in the investigation.

