Burglary Suspect Fatally Shot By Police After Fairborn Standoff

WYSO | By Associated Press
Dayton Daily News
Published February 23, 2016 at 6:46 PM EST

Authorities say police fatally shot a man in a standoff in Fairborn when he pointed a handgun at officers after tear gas was used to force him from a house.

Fairborn police Sgt. Mark Stannard told the Dayton Daily News that the man shot Monday night was a suspect in several area robberies.

Police say the man was located at a house in Fairborn but refused to come out, saying he had a loaded handgun.

Negotiators contacted the man by phone to try to get him to surrender. Police say the man came out of the house after tear gas was deployed and was shot once when he pointed a gun at officers.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting around 6:30 p.m. ended an hours-long standoff.

