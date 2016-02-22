© 2020 WKSU
Kasich Signs Bill To Defund Planned Parenthood

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published February 22, 2016 at 7:57 AM EST

Governor John Kasich has signed legislation to strip government money from  Planned  Parenthood in Ohio.

statehouse_flicker_user_thoth188.jpg
Credit User: Thoth188 / Flickr/Creative Commons

The move from the Republican presidential candidate was expected, but he made it official Sunday. It comes a day after Kasich's weak performance in South Carolina's GOP presidential primary and a day before he heads to Virginia to campaign.

The bill targets roughly $1.3 million in funding that  Planned  Parenthood receives through Ohio's health department. The money, which is mostly federal, supports initiatives for HIV testing, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and prevention of violence against women. The legislation prohibits such funds from going to entities that perform or promote abortions.

While the measure does not specifically name  Planned  Parenthood, that's who backers say would be most affected.

Associated Press
