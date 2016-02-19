Woodland Cemetary Celebrates 175th Anniversary

Woodland Cemetery in Dayton is celebrated its 175 th anniversary Thursday. On February 18 th 1841, when the city had a population of about 6000, the Woodland Cemetery Association of Dayton was created to establish the rural cemetery and replace two others located too close to the growing city.

About 108,000 people are buried in the historic cemetery and arboretum, including many famousDaytonianslike the Wright Brothers, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Charles Kettering andErmaBombeck,among others.

In this interview with WYSO's Jerry Kenney, Angie Hoschouer with Woodland talks a little bit about the Cemetery's history and attractions for visitors.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.