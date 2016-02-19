What's Great in Dayton: February 19 - 25 2016

If you are interested in seeing some spring flowers then on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4 is the . This is at Cox Arboreteum and this show is amazing.

On Saturday will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen. At 4 p.m., they will be premiering a 90 minute documentary which tells the story of America's first squadron of African American pilots.

Watch four new creations of dance by women choreographers as they bring down to earth their dreams and have them leap up and soar into the sun. The title of this is Etchings and they will etch their creations on the landscape and in the sky with movement and grace. and the show is Saturday, 7:30 pm and Sunday, 3:00 pm at Stivers High School for the Arts.

Step back into the pastoral setting of early Van Buren Township and review the major events occurring in Hills and Dales Park. Explore the Old Barn Club and visit the nine Adirondack-style camps that hosted countless picnics and parties during the park's heyday. , Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood.

are small, quick, grants, awarded to local nonprofit organizations in need of funding for special projects, program expansions, capital improvements or capacity building. The deadline to apply for the first cycle of Greenlight Grants is Tuesday, March 1.

