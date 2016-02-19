Montgomery County Officials Reveal Plan To Merge City And County Governments

County officials have unveiled a proposal that would merge the government for a southwest Ohio city and surrounding Montgomery County.

Credit mcohio.org

The Dayton Daily News reports that details released Thursday call for creating a metro-style government for Dayton and Montgomery County.

The government would be overseen by a council and manager. County voters would select a mayor and 10 representatives using new geographic districts with similar populations.

County Commissioner Dan Foley says the proposal seeks to curb population and state funding losses. He says the current systems are outdated, often resulting in duplicated services and competing jurisdictions.

Foley says the new structure would also help address poverty.

Plan opponents have said a metro-style government could disenfranchise minority voters and wouldn't boost the economy.

