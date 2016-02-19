Glen Helen Preserve Closed For Weekend

You might be thinking of going out to enjoy the warm weather this weekend, but if you were headed for Yellow Springs, you might have to make other plans. The Glen Helen announced its nature preserve will beclosedto visitorsuntil Monday morning.

Glen officials say trail closures are designed to give nature a chance torecoverafter the cold days of winter. They say with the warmer weather and mud that comes with it, hikers tend to walk off the trail so the closing is meant to protect the preserve.

The Glen willreopenwhen conditions are better for foot traffic. They Glen says they’ll update information on their Facebook page. Additional closures may occur through the first days of spring.

The full press release from the Glen is below. WYSO is not responsible for this content.

Environmentally Sensitive Conditions Force Closure at Glen Helen

Glen Helen to close nature preserve through the weekend in an effort to thwart damage.

Yellow Springs, Ohio - February 18, 2016: Glen Helen Nature Preserve will close to public visitors on Friday, February 19 at 2pm, reopening on Monday, February 22, at sunrise.

Glen Helen is at it's most fragile when temperatures warm after the cold days of winter. To protect the trails, plants, and animals of the preserve from damage caused by hikers during these environmentally sensitive times. Glen Helen has made the difficult decision to close the preserve to the public when conditions are favorable for hightened damage.

Every year there are a few days when the ground begins to thaw. The ground is very fragile when it is half frozen, and hikers can quickly turn trails to mud. Attempts to avoid walking through the mud result in damage to delicate plant life and ultimately widen trails, sometimes tripling trail width within one day.

Trail closures are designed to give nature a chance to recover after the cold days of winter. The Glen will reopen trails when conditions are sufficient for hiker traffic. Land Stewardship staff will monitor trail conditions and notify visitors with signage and social media posts. TheGlen Helen Ranger and additional staff will be present throughout the closure. Visitors are asked to monitor the organization's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/glenhelen for up to date trail closure information. Additional closures may occur through the first days of the spring season.

Glen Helen is a private, nonprofit ecological organization dedicated to the preservation of the native ecosystem. The Glen offers the areas only raptor rehabilitation center, an outdoor education center, and 20 miles of publicly accessible hiking trails with spectacular views of wildflowers, 400 year old trees, limestone cliffs, waterfalls and overhangs, and the beautiful Yellow Spring, for which the Ohio village is named. Trails are open to the public from dawn to dusk.

Visitor contributions directly fund educational programming, protection and preservation of native flora and fauna, and rehabilitation services for Ohio's injured birds of prey. Since the 1920's, Glen Helen has provided a haven for plant and wildlife, while offering an opportunity for the public to develop an interpersonal relationship with the local environment through a network of hiking trails, ecological education opportunities, and community programming; providing memorable experiences and ecological awareness to thousands each year. For more information about Glen Helen, how to contribute, and how to participate in programming and activities, please visit . Information also available at www.facebook.com/glenhelen. Glen Helen is located at 405 Corry Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387.

