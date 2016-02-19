EPA Says Pollutants Escaped Dayton-Area Wastewater Treatment Plant

A southwest Ohio wastewater treatment plant has been told it failed to use proper emissions filtering equipment for the second time in less than two years.

The Dayton Daily News reports that federal regulators cited Clean Water Ltd. on Feb. 3 after they say dangerous contaminants from the Dayton facility escaped into the air.

The citation says an emissions filter didn't work properly for nine days last year. A ventilation system didn't function properly for 20 days.

The company says it's using backup units and has repaired leaky tanks. It's also planning to replace faulty equipment used to filter emissions.

Further action could come if the company doesn't show it's fixing the issues by March 4.

The company was also told in 2014 that it violated air emissions regulations.

