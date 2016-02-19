Clark County Board of Elections Names Wilson As New Director

The Clark County Board of Elections has named Thomas Wilson as its new director.

The board unanimously approved Wilson on Wednesday over three other finalists to replace Matthew Tlachac who resigned after accepting a position with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office last month.

Tlachac served as director since 2012. He replaced fellow Democrat Mark Oster, who retired.

63-year-old Wilson will start on Monday with an annual salary of $52,000. It will be raised to $56,000 after 90 days.

Wilson formerly served as an assistant prosecutor and court administrator in Clark County.

