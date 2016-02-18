The Darnell System: One Teen's Tips On Money and Dating

This week we begin our second season of Dayton Youth Radio with a story from Darnell Terry, a senior at David H Ponitz Career Technical Center in Dayton. Darnell believes in budgeting his money and talks to his friends about their financials habits and offers a bit of dating advice.

Darnell Terry is a senior at Ponitz CTC High School. Special Thanks to Ponitz Radio media arts instructor Joanne Viskup. Learn more at the school's website: http://ponitzctc.org/

