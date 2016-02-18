© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Darnell System: One Teen's Tips On Money and Dating

WYSO | By Basim Blunt
Darnell Terry
Published February 18, 2016 at 5:23 PM EST
Darnell Terry
Darnell Terry

This week we begin our second season of Dayton Youth Radio with a story from Darnell Terry, a senior at David H Ponitz Career Technical Center in Dayton.  Darnell believes in budgeting his money and talks to his friends about their financials habits and offers a bit of dating advice.

 

Darnell Terry is a senior at Ponitz CTC High School. Special Thanks to Ponitz Radio media arts instructor Joanne Viskup. Learn more at the school's website: http://ponitzctc.org/

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.

Basim Blunt
See stories by Basim Blunt
Darnell Terry