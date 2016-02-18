Community Calendar Spotlight on 20th Century Cincinnati

The Modernist philosophical movement was a wide-scale transformation of cultural changes and trends, resulting from the creation of industrial societies, rapid growth of cities and the aftermath of World War I. The movement started the Arts and Crafts, Art Deco, Machine Age, Streamline, Mid-Century Modern and Op/art styles This weekend will feature 70 dealers selling vintage modern art, furnishings and fashions from the Art Deco through the Mid-Century Modern eras. The show run’s Saturday and Sunday from 11 - 5 pm, at the Sharonville Convention Center, which is located at exit 15 off I-75. List your event on the WYSO community calendar and we might spotlight it on the air!

