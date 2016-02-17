© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Aims To Set Guidelines For Religious Expression In Schools

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published February 17, 2016 at 9:38 AM EST

An Ohio bill seeks to ensure that public school students who want to  express their  religious viewpoints can get the same access to school facilities as secular student groups.

school_bus___tncountryfan.jpg
Credit tncountryfan / Flickr/Creative Commons

A House committee is set to vote on the measure Wednesday. The bill also would remove a provision in law that lets school districts limit the exercise or  expression of religion to lunch periods or other non-instructional time periods.

Students could engage in  religious  expression before, during, and after school hours to the same extent that a student may take part in secular activities at such times.

The bill also would prohibit schools from disallowing  religious  expression in class assignments.

Under the legislation,  religious  expression includes prayer,  religious gatherings, distribution of written literature and other  religious activities.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press