© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio's EPA Chief Says New Rules Needed For Lead In Tap Water

WYSO | By Associated Press
Published February 16, 2016 at 11:20 AM EST

Ohio's  environmental  agency leader says federal rules on lead in drinking water need a complete overhaul.

Environmental  Protection  Agency Director Craig Butler says lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, and a northeastern  Ohio village has put a spotlight on problems with federal guidelines.

glass-half-full__1_.jpeg
Credit Wikipedia

Butler says more thorough testing is needed along with faster notification for residents when lead is found in tap water.

Current U.S. EPA standards call for the public to be told within 60 days of high readings.

Butler sent a letter to  Ohio's congressional delegation this past week outlining his concerns.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of  Ohio says he's working on legislation speeding up notification and the response communities must take.

The U.S. House approved legislation last week clarifying the EPA's authority to alert the public about lead.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press