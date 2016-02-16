Ohio's EPA Chief Says New Rules Needed For Lead In Tap Water

Ohio's environmental agency leader says federal rules on lead in drinking water need a complete overhaul.

Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig Butler says lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, and a northeastern Ohio village has put a spotlight on problems with federal guidelines.

Credit Wikipedia

Butler says more thorough testing is needed along with faster notification for residents when lead is found in tap water.

Current U.S. EPA standards call for the public to be told within 60 days of high readings.

Butler sent a letter to Ohio's congressional delegation this past week outlining his concerns.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio says he's working on legislation speeding up notification and the response communities must take.

The U.S. House approved legislation last week clarifying the EPA's authority to alert the public about lead.

