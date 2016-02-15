Kasich Calls for Party Unity During Republican Debate

It was another long weekend for Gov. John Kasich – the final debate before the South Carolina primary on Saturday night, and then two talk shows Sunday morning.

Credit Office of Governor John Kasich

The debate had several raucous and angry moments, butKasichdidn’t get dragged into them. He joked about the experience on “This Week” on ABC. “It was like a demolition derby, but the good news is my car's still going around the circuit,” said Kasich.

Kasich also said he felt the debates were “ridiculous”, and no way to pick a president.

On ABC and on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Kasich also reiterated his call for party unity, and for President Obama to consider not nominating anyone for the Supreme Court vacancy.

