Book Nook: The Yid, by Paul Goldberg

In 1953 Stalin the long-time Soviet dictator was ailing. He still maintained his grip on the levers of power but he was fading fast. Death was just around the bend. Paul Goldberg has set his imaginative new novel "The Yid" in the USSR in 1953. There were rumors that Stalin had a plan to exile the Jewish population to Siberia. This might have actually happened. Stalin died before it ever happened. Goldberg has taken this rumor and embroidered it into the basis for a fantastic tale of some rebellious Jews who decide to do something about Stalin's evil plan.

Listen to the interview to find out who these plotters were and how they went about executing their heroic efforts to stop Stalin before it was too late.

