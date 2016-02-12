What's Great in Dayton: February 12 - 18, 2016

The 14th Annual Miami Valley TechFest is Saturday and Sunday in Bldg. 12 at Sinclair College. This is family fun with science, technology, engineering and math. Participate in approximately 70 hands-on experiences, exhibits, demonstrations and games. No cost for the Techfest and parking.

If you want to know How to Count Birds then on Saturday, 2:30 pm at The Aullwood Center Tom Hissong will offer a hands-on workshop for all ages on how to identify the common winter birds and how to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Dress warmly and come help count the birds.

Come and show your romantic side at the next Dunbar Literary Circle. It is on Sunday which is a day filled with roses, flowers, cards of affection, hugs, and, of course, lots of chocolates. Come to the Dunbar House visitor center and enjoy poetry, short stories and thoughts about the age of romance. You are also invited to read your own poetry or a poem by a favorite poet or writer. This is Sunday from 2:00pm - 4:00 pm.

is hosting a virtual book club to discuss Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. This book is about an organization dedicated to defending people who have been abandoned by the criminal justice system. The League is posting discussion questions on their website throughout the month and hosting discussions through various social media forums.

Coco's Bistro is hosting Savor Your Sunday a special brunch series featuring performances by young musicians from Stivers School for the Arts.

