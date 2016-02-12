Voter Registration Deadline Approaches

The deadline to register to vote in the March 15 th Presidential Primary Election in Ohio is fast approaching. That deadline is Tuesday, February 16th, just 30 days before the election.

Ohio Secretary of State JonHustedis remindingOhioansthat every vote counts.

"For mayoral races, city council races, school board levies, we'veliterally had 98 races where one vote made the difference. It could be you this time around. It could be your vote. Make sure you get out there and cast it," he said.

Voter registration forms are available at MyOhioVote.com, county boards of elections and local libraries. Husted says all 88 county boards of elections, including the Secretary of State’s office in downtown Columbus, will be open until 9:00 p.m. on February 16 thto accept registration forms.

Early voting begins the next day on Wednesday, February17th

