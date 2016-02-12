State Lawmakers Say Kasich's Campaign Isn't Slowing Down Ohio Government

Gov. John Kasich is hitting the campaign trail hard after a second place finish in New Hampshire. Yesterday, Ohio lawmakers talked about how the campaign might be impacting day-to-day operations at the Statehouse.

Credit Kasich for America / Wikipedia/Creative Commons

Recently, there’s been a sense that Kasich's campaign might be causing lawmakers to move a little slower than usual. Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina) and House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) dispute this notion and say that Kasich is always ready to take a phone call.But Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) does think Kasich’s presidential hopes are affecting lawmaking.

“I don’t expect that we’re going to do anything controversial or contentious that is going to in anyway make the governor be put in a position where he’s going to have some questions to answer," said Schiavoni

Faber saysKasichis capable of running the state while vying for the Republican nomination.

