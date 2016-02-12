Kroger To Sell Heroin Overdose Antidote Without Perscription

Ohio-based Kroger Co. has announced they will sell the overdose antidote naloxone, beginning Monday, February 15th.

Credit Nicholas Eckhart / Flickr/Creative Commons

Ohio Attorney General MikeDeWineand U.S. Sen. Rob Portman attended a news conference to announce the move on Friday.CVS announced earlier this month it would make naloxone available without a prescription at all of its pharmacies in Ohio beginning next month.

Naloxone is routinely carried by fire-rescue crews, which use it thousands of times a year in Ohio to revive overdose victims.

Kroger , based in Cincinnati, has 2,774 supermarkets and multi-department stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

