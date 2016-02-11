Community Calendar Spotlight on Local Screening of Prison Kids Documentary

The Ohio State Bar Association Juvenile Law Committee is presenting a free screening of P rison Kid s, an investigative documentary about juvenile justice in America. It examines the issues regarding the incarceration of juveniles and highlights the efforts of Ohio to improve outcomes for offenders who are minors. There’s a panel discuss afterwards led by representatives from local County Juvenile Courts and the Juvenile Justice Coalition. That’s next Wednesday, February 17, from 6 - 9 pm at the University of Dayton School of Law, at 300 College Park.

