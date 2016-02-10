Second Case Of Zika Virus Reported In Ohio

Credit Gravitywave

Health officials say Ohio has a second Zika virus case, involving a 21-year-old Stark County man who traveled to Haiti.

The announcement Tuesday came hours after the Ohio Department of Health reported the first case, involving a 30-year-old Cleveland woman who also visited Haiti.

The department says the cases are among more than three dozen in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

There's no vaccine for the virus, which primarily spreads through bites from a mosquito not typically found in Ohio. Officials plan a preparedness exercise before Ohio's mosquito season begins in May.

Many people infected don't get sick. Some experience mild illness with symptoms including fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes.

Officials are investigating whether there's a link between Zika infections in pregnant women and a rare birth defect.

