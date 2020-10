There's more snow in today's forecast, and that's causing several school delays in the Miami Valley.

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Right now, Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Eaton Community Schools, Fairborn City Schools, Huber Heights Schools, Lebanon City Schools, and Preble Shawnee Local Schools are all on a two-hour delay.

You can check for updates here.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .