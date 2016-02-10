Kasich Fares Well In New Hampshire, Faces Tougher Road Ahead

Ohio Governor, JohnKasichcame in2 ndin the New Hampshire Republican primary election on Tuesday. It was good news for his campaign but now the candidate, who’s established himself as a moderate in the GOP field of presidential hopefuls, moves on to tougher territory – South Carolina and beyond. In this interview, WYSO's Jerry Kenney talks to Mark Caleb-Smith, the director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University about what this means for Kasich’s bid for the White House.

