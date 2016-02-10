© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kasich Fares Well In New Hampshire, Faces Tougher Road Ahead

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published February 10, 2016 at 10:43 PM EST

Ohio Governor, JohnKasichcame in2 ndin the New Hampshire Republican primary election on Tuesday. It was good news for his campaign but now the candidate, who’s established himself as a moderate in the GOP field of presidential hopefuls, moves on to tougher territory – South Carolina and beyond. In this interview, WYSO's Jerry Kenney talks to Mark Caleb-Smith, the director of the  Center for Political Studies at  Cedarville University about what this means for Kasich’s bid for the White House.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.

Jerry Kenney
See stories by Jerry Kenney