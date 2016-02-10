Bill To Divert Planned Parenthood Funds Nears Kasich's Desk

An Ohio bill that seeks to divert government money away from Planned Parenthood is headed to Republican Gov. John Kasich for his expected signature.

The GOP-led state House cleared the legislation Wednesday.

Credit Statehouse News Stephanie Kight, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio

Stephanie Kight, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, says the federal money for preventative health care programs for low-income populations was awarded to Planned Parenthood after a competitive grant request process.

“The State of Ohio has selected Planned Parenthood over and over and over again as the highest quality most efficient provider for these grant funds. It’s only through political action that these funds are being taken away from Planned Parenthood.”

After a 2 nd place finish in the New Hampshire Republican Primary, Kasich moves on to the GOP primary in South Carolina. Signing the bill might help Kasich with anti-abortion conservatives who dominate that state's Feb. 20th primary.

Joy Schwab, a member of The Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, says the funds aren’t used for abortion.

“They’re funds for health education, for HIV Testing, breast and cervical cancer screening, programs that are really needed for low-income women in our state,” she contends.

Republican lawmakers have suggested the money could still be awarded to women's health organizations that don't provide abortions.

Governor Kasich is expected to sign the bill.

Copyright 2020 WYSO. To see more, visit .